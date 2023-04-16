Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor talk to the press after holding a round-table discussion with local health-care workers in January. (Black Press Media file photo)

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor talk to the press after holding a round-table discussion with local health-care workers in January. (Black Press Media file photo)

MP REPORT: It’s long past time for a national strategy on brain injuries

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP reintroduces private member’s bill

Alistair MacGregor

MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

We all know someone who’s been affected; whether resulting from a concussive car accident, a sports injury, or a fall outside their home, traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) can be long-lasting and life-altering. According to Brain Injury Canada, there are over 160,000 new cases of acquired brain injury each year in Canada, with an estimated 1.5 million Canadians currently living with a brain injury. Despite these staggering numbers, there is currently no coordinated approach to addressing this issue at the national level.

As your member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, I have seen firsthand the devastating impact that brain injuries can have on individuals and their families. Last year, working hand-in-hand with Brain Injury Canada and local organizations, I proudly reintroduced my Private Member’s Bill C-277 the National Strategy on Brain Injuries Act, which calls on the minister of health to develop a national strategy to support and improve brain injury awareness, prevention and treatment, as well as the rehabilitation and recovery of persons living with brain injury. I am honoured to have my bill supported by the CGB Centre for Traumatic Life Losses, Brain Injury Canada, the Cowichan Brain Injury Society, the BC Brain Injury Association, and university researchers and brain injury survivors across the country.

Going beyond the health-care implications, TBIs have a direct correlation to homelessness, incarceration, substance use and mental health issues. New research also shows a clear intersection between brain injuries and intimate partner violence as well as nonfatal drug overdoses – a condition known as, Toxic Brain Injury. While it may be indirectly, this issue affects all Canadians, and I encourage you to join the fight to bring this legislation forward.

ALSO READ: ‘I want to shine a light’: Brain-injured B.C. man advocating to change lives

The House of Commons e-petition 4266, which calls on the federal government to support my bill, currently has over 1,000 signatures from across the country and remains open for signatures until May 2. Brain Injury Canada has also launched a letter-writing campaign, making it easy for Canadians from coast to coast to coast to urge their elected representatives to support C-277. Brain Injury Canada has a webpage dedicated to this campaign. Should you wish to get involved, visit www.braininjurycanada.ca/en/bill-c-277, or contact my office.

More Canadians live with an acquired brain injury than those living with multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, spinal cord injuries and breast cancer combined. Canadians living with TBI symptoms deserve equal access to the best available care and treatment. By working together and implementing a national strategy, we can improve the lives of millions of Canadians. I hope you’ll join me in making that happen.

Alistair MacGregor is the member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford.

canadian politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Taxpayers on the hook for additional OCP costs

Just Posted

Kinetic Construction is receiving a Recruiting and Hiring Champion Builders Code Award. (Courtesy Builders Code)
Greater Victoria’s construction industry honoured with awards

The first Ukrainian Arts and Culture Celebration featured traditional Ukrainian dancing, music and art at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, April 15. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Victoria’s Ukrainian Culture Centre hosts first Ukrainian Arts and Culture Celebration

Joy of Life Unbalanced by Joanne Helm is a bronze sculpture on display at Sculpture Splash. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Sculpture Splash returns to Esquimalt after 3 years

The manager of Threshold’s Supportive Recovery Program, Kacie Stirrett opens the door to the house to show off the home’s common areas. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Recovery for youth who use drugs looks different – here’s how one program in Victoria does it