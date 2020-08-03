No silver bullet to defeat COVID-19

Reader says we should take the advice of WHO director-general

In response to Sam Beckers letter published in the July 30 edition of the Sooke News Mirror, I offer the following quotation from WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, from a news briefing presented Aug. 3:

“A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials, and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection.

“However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment, and there might never be.

“For now, stopping outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control.

“Testing, isolating and treating patients, and tracing and quarantining their contacts. Do it all.

“Inform, empower, and listen to communities. Do it all.

“For individuals, it’s about keeping physical distance, wearing a mask, cleaning hands regularly, and coughing safely away from others. Do it all.

“The message to people and governments is clear: do it all.

“And when it’s under control, keep going!

“Keep strengthening the health system.

“Keep improving surveillance, contact tracing, and ensure disrupted health services are restarted as quickly as possible.

“Keep safeguards and monitoring in place, because lifting restrictions too quickly can lead to a resurgence.”

Brian Hystad

Sooke


