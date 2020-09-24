OCP must address ‘reality’ over climate change

Development a key issue, says reader

Re: Council urged to address OCP through climate lens (News, Sept. 24)

Unlike Susan Belford, I would urge that Sooke’s OCP address “reality” rather than supposedly human-made “climate change” as a priority. Things like the unrelenting building of new subdivisions in Sooke, which place dozens and dozens of houses with only one way to access the main road. Things like new subdivisions and developments imposing and overshadowing previous housing. Things like the proposal of a large development on now farmland at Waddam’s Way and Church Road, which would spill all of its traffic onto Church Road.

And how about the Highway 14 “only one way in/one way out” problem?

If you want a serious challenge to our way of life, then the plastics polluting our oceans and waterways are a serious concern.

As for climate, until Susan Belford and her ilk can explain away the 11.2-year solar cycle, and explain the phenomenon of the decades-long Maunder Minimum, and the fact that Canada has more than enough Boreal forests to absorb all the carbon dioxide that Canadians produce every day, one is playing games with reality.

Andy Neimers

Sooke

MORE LETTERS


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Environmentalists can’t put facts together

Just Posted

No plan in place if Sooke homeless shelter forced to shut doors

Contract for Otter Road facility now month to month

Couple that owned Sooke Harbour House awarded $4 million after lengthy court case

B.C. Supreme Court rules in favour of Frederique and Sinclair Philip

WorkSafeBC investigating death at Victoria Customs House construction site

Prevention officer will ensure all safety issues addressed before work starts again

West Shore RCMP searching for View Royal man last seen on Aug. 31

Michael O’Reilly was reported missing to police on Sept. 18

Double the speed limit nets Saanich driver $368 fine, points, car impound in Colwood

Colwood council has identified Ocean Boulevard as a hot spot for speeding

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Sooke Philharmonic introduces new quartet

SPO presents first online concert Oct. 5

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

POLL: Do you agree with the decision to call a provincial election for Oct. 24?

British Columbians will put their social distancing skills to the test when… Continue reading

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Most Read