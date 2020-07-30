Pandemic perpetuates with misinformation

Re: Stay safe, stay home mantra needs to go (Letters, July 30)

Congratulations Sam Becker, your article is the reason the pandemic perpetuates.

Not staying home and not wearing a mask when you have to go out for essentials is the selfish thing to do. Period. There isn’t a mass hysteria.

The facts are that pandemics move with people, and they are the carriers. People are also the carriers of misinformation, so talk to a medical professional in a hospital and ask them for their experience. Ask them how many people never recuperate from symptoms they have from COVID. Whatever stats you quote are not validated, and anyone can spout off.

How many kids should die before we vote to wear masks or stay home? Do you need to see the faces of the people affected to believe it?

So far, the Island has been lucky – only luck that we have not been hit worse. It only takes one case and your stance for this makes it look like a U.S. state.

Cindy Patrick

Sooke



