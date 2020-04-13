‘Pandemic police’ go too far

Reader says young mom needs support and understanding

Re: ‘Pandemic police’ confront local mom (News, April 9)

I am writing in support of Janene Walker and feel that she needs our support and understanding. And for all the self appointed pandemic police, you need to give your head a shake.

People in the store, clerks and patrons, should speak up when people are being beyond rude. There will be instances when an ederly couple or a couple who are obviously assisting each other, need our compassion instead of derision – some words of kindness are merited.

On behalf of those who are still sane, please accept our sincere apologies Janene.

Inara Neimers

Sooke

