‘Reckless development’ needs to be controlled

Re: Don’t take clean air for granted (Our View, Sept. 17)

The intent of this editorial is good. All citizens care about air quality. I do not agree with some of the editorial details, however.

1. I have never heard of a gender reveal party, certainly never one that endangered our forests. People on this island should not be compared with the silliest of California residents

2. Relatively few fires result from careless smoking or campfires. I was raised in the era of Smokey the Bear, who claimed: “only you can prevent forest fires.” That was not true. Lightening starts most fires.

Protecting our trees and our air quality is a good goal. I would suggest that thoughtless property development and logging are the greatest dangers that humans can control. I can’t see logging stopped in my children’s lifetime, but reckless development can be controlled by Sooke council immediately.

Let us build wisely.

Dan Adams

Shirley



