Rick Stiebel gets his knuckles rapped

Columnist often doesn’t know what he’s talking about, writes reader

Well, well, well – will wonders ever cease?

The mouthy and “expert on all things” Rick Stiebel is finally getting his knuckles rapped by both Black Press Media and Eric Vandal of Sooke.

It was long overdue. Over the past six years I have often criticized his off the top take on things, including his propensity to denigrate U.S. President Donald Trump without having the facts to back up his assertions.

In his column on gun control (May 21), Stiebel again demonstrated he didn’t know what he was talking about.

Thanks to Black Press and Eric Vandal for setting the record straight.

Andy Neimers

Sooke