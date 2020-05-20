A restricted gun licence holder holds an AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C. Friday, May 1, 2020. The federal government has outlawed a wide range of rifles with the aim of making Canada safer, saying the guns were designed for the battlefield, not hunting or sport shooting. The ban issued Friday covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style firearms, meaning they cannot be legally used, sold or imported, starting immediately. The list includes the popular AR-15 rifle and the Ruger Mini-14 used to kill 14 women at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique in 1989. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

RICKTER SCALE: Taking aim at arguments against the gun ban

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Rick Stiebel | Columnist

Why is it necessary to assign style points to weapons of mass destruction?

Any weapon that can blast a burst of bullets with a single squeeze is, in essence, an assault rifle, or an assault-style rifle, as the federal government has decided to describe them.

Whatever they’re called, they are engineered for the sole purpose of killing as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time, end of story.

While some are wringing their trigger fingers over the definition described in the Liberals’ ban, we’re losing sight of one simple but central fact. Each and every one of these killing machines was designed for military use. They are the tools of those who wage war. There is really no logical explanation for them to be considered part of any responsible gun owner’s personal collection.

We already live in a country where 34 people out of every 100 law-abiding citizens claim legal ownership of a firearm. Who knew there’s that much of a need for protection, or that many forms of wildlife hanging around the homestead in need of a good blasting? Exactly how many hunters or target shooters do you know, personally?

Canadians imported 70,160 restricted semi-automatic rifles between January and July of 2019 alone, which we’re all led to believe are stored safely alongside the 9,967 prohibited rifles brought into Canada during the same time frame.

READ MORE: Rickter Scale

I only know a couple of responsible gun owners, not counting the Mounties I worked with at the West Shore RCMP detachment.

The fact four out of five Canadians support the ban of assault-style rifles should stop any discussion that the ban infringes on the rights of responsible gun owners dead in its tracks. And please, spare me the argument about how the ban punishes law-abiding citizens.

The other premise being trotted out with diarrhea-like regularity by gun rights groups is that criminals don’t get their guns legally. A quick Google search of weapons stolen in Canada in any given year should put that to rest quicker than you can lock and load. The fact the government is coughing up the coin to provide a buy-back plan for owners is good enough for me.

When a previously law-abiding citizen, you know, that quiet guy on your street who kept to himself for the most part, suddenly snaps, he shouldn’t be able to find an assault-style rifle within ready reach of his fingertips. Our history as a peaceful country is scarred enough already by mass murderers who made assault rifles their weapon of choice.

When it comes to procuring protein, I prefer the meat section at the supermarket to hunting, but I don’t begrudge those who pursue that activity passionately, whether it’s to put food on the table or part of a family tradition I’ll frankly never understand.

One of the nicest guys I ever worked with was an accomplished pistol packer who took great pride in his skill as a competitive target shooter.

For me, any argument against the ban on assault-style rifles, however, is a bogus smokescreen wafting from the barrel of a weapon that may wind up one day being pointed in my direction – or at you.

•••

Rick Stiebel is a semi-retired journalist and Sooke resident.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rickter Scale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
We are all in this together

Just Posted

Port Renfrew eyes reopening

Community looks to reopen to the public as provincial restrictions loosen

Work on Highway 14 realignment will start this fall

Sooke project moves into final stage after public feedback

School zones back in effect across Victoria

VicPD warns penalties, fines up to $253 will be issued to speeders

After a double lung transplant, Langford barber understands importance of safety precautions

West Shore Barber Shop reopens with extra safety measures

Homeless worry about their future as deadline to move into hotel looms

Sandy Fisher says he won’t leave Pandora until everyone is in a safe home

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Historic hotel and only restaurant in remote Zeballos considers shutting its doors

Cedars Inn unsure about future after series of financial catastrophes, COVID-19 induced tourism dip

RCMP on Vancouver Island warn of alleged ‘violent offender’ with 10 outstanding warrants

Police on the Lower Mainland advise police on Vancouver Island to watch for wanted man

RICKTER SCALE: Taking aim at arguments against the gun ban

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Western Forest Products fined $73K for high-risk violations causing a 2015 fatal accident

WorkSafeBC levied the fine nearly five years after the incident that killed a north island resident.

Orphaned B.C. bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

Most Read