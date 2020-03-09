Road issues raise reader’s ire

A note to express my support for two issues recently raised in letters to the editor:

I agree there’s a lack of maintenance on our local roads. Apparently not the worst but I live in the Broomhill area and there simply is no maintenance – ever! So, where are my taxes going when I pay that portion of my property tax? To a municipal coffer which funds who knows what? Perhaps I should withhold my taxes until there’s some obvious return!

I am pleased other people in the community have noticed the new Evergreen Center parking lot. Who designed that idiotic labyrinth? Who approved it? It has slowed entry and exit into the area to a crawl and the turns are so tight, even a midsize car can barely turn without running over the curb. It is so bad that any advantage we might have enjoyed with the new roundabout is utterly impossible. The real questions are: Why was it built in the first place? A “make work” project? It was just fine as it was before this utter fiasco. I for one would have much preferred those funds directed to our potholed roads.

John Harestad

Sooke

Letter to the Editor