Road issues raise reader’s ire

Writer agrees with sentiment raised in recent letters

A note to express my support for two issues recently raised in letters to the editor:

I agree there’s a lack of maintenance on our local roads. Apparently not the worst but I live in the Broomhill area and there simply is no maintenance – ever! So, where are my taxes going when I pay that portion of my property tax? To a municipal coffer which funds who knows what? Perhaps I should withhold my taxes until there’s some obvious return!

I am pleased other people in the community have noticed the new Evergreen Center parking lot. Who designed that idiotic labyrinth? Who approved it? It has slowed entry and exit into the area to a crawl and the turns are so tight, even a midsize car can barely turn without running over the curb. It is so bad that any advantage we might have enjoyed with the new roundabout is utterly impossible. The real questions are: Why was it built in the first place? A “make work” project? It was just fine as it was before this utter fiasco. I for one would have much preferred those funds directed to our potholed roads.

John Harestad

Sooke

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cartoon trivializes work of activists

Just Posted

VIDEO: Saanich race car driver nabs podium finish at first U.S. Majors race of the season

The 65 year old finished second in the feature race on Feb. 23

Greater Victoria records lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Unemployment rate in Feburary 2020 stood at 3.4 per cent

BC Boat Show returns to Sidney for 30th anniversary

Large exhibitor showcase brings hundreds of boats to Sidney seaside this spring

Elizabeth May talks about women and climate activism at St. Margaret’s School

On International Women’s Day the school hosted five panelists to talk about women’s role in land preservation

Two men arrested and charged with 2018 attack that killed Langford man

Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, to make court appearance Monday

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Women driving for Uber and Lyft open up about safety, licensing and why they’re in the minority

Fire destroys chalet at Mount Washington, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

Most Read