LETTER: Rodent glue traps inhumane

Re: Animal rescue treats mouse found stuck to ‘inhumane’ glue trap (News, Dec. 3)

Thank you for educating readers about glue traps.

Glue traps are indiscriminate: They ensnare companion animals, birds, squirrels, chipmunks, mice, butterflies, bees, and anyone else unfortunate enough to come across them. These traps rip patches of skin, fur, and feathers off the victims’ bodies as they struggle to escape, and many animals chew off their own legs, desperate to get free. When animals’ faces become stuck in the glue, they slowly suffocate, which can take hours.

Glue-trap manufacturers frequently tell consumers to throw animals in the trash along with the contraption, which can leave the victim to suffer for days before finally dying of starvation or dehydration.

Humane traps, such as those offered on PETA’s website and by many retailers, allow homeowners to gently trap live animals and insects and escort them back outside.

As humans continue to sprawl and develop natural areas, we destroy animals’ habitats and make it harder for them to find food. The least we can do is not make them suffer and die simply for existing.

Michelle Kretzer

The PETA Foundation



