A bowl of slow cooking oats makes a perfect breakfast, especially if you throw in some nuts, raisin berries and cinnamon, writes Ron Cain. (Metro Creative)

A bowl of slow cooking oats makes a perfect breakfast, especially if you throw in some nuts, raisin berries and cinnamon, writes Ron Cain. (Metro Creative)

RON CAIN: Is breakfast the most important meal of the day?

It’s the best way to start your day

All meals are important, and eating breakfast every day may be the key to losing weight and performing better at your job or school. Skipping breakfast is saying hello to feeling lousy and gaining weight over the long-term.

Vegetarians and vegans are very focused on eating healthy and sometimes fall short of making bad choices for breakfast.

The most important nutritional foundation for a great breakfast is protein, and the most popular choice is carbohydrates and usually refined ones. Sorry folks, but Tony the Tiger was a con artist.

READ: Ease your way into running

Boxed cereal is, for the most part, a poor choice. It’s recommended that sugar constitutes less than 10 per cent of your calorie intake, but many popular box cereals are between 20 and 30 per cent. The lowest I can find is Cheerios.

The trouble with those refined carbohydrates is they spike your blood sugar level, and that feels great – like your stocks going up and then the next day they tank – but within two to three hours of getting that sugar hit your body has increased insulin levels to compensate and your blood sugar drops lower – too low in some cases. By coffee break, you are grumpy, sleepy, dopey and need a doc.

Are there better plant-based choices to be made for breakfast? Try foods that are good sources of protein and healthy fat. Great options include avocado, natural sugar-free Balkan or Greek yogurt, but choose the higher fat ones because the extra fat creates a feeling of satiation, and you will resist grabbing that doughnut at Timmies.

Nuts are a great source of protein and micronutrients that potentially favourably impact the health of the brain. Butter made from nuts (peanut and almond butter etc.) is a great choice when spread over homemade multigrain bread.

We make our bread without yeast – a favourite out of Scotland – and it is filling.

Speaking of Scotland, there is always the old oatmeal staple, and there again, healthier choices can be made. The microwave version in a package is low in fibre due to processing and has added sugars.

Instead, make your own using organic slow cooking oats (not the fast cooking oats), add one cup of oats, chuck in raisins, chopped fruit, frozen berries, chia seeds, and cinnamon. Please give it a stir, cover and turn down real low, and by the time you have gotten dressed and made it to the kitchen, it is ready to eat.

If you are not a vegan, Sooke is blessed with many farm stands selling yummy free-range eggs, and that is the perfect way to start my day – on top of the Scottish yeast-free bread, of course. Send me an email, and I will give you the recipe.

•••

Ron Cain is a personal trainer with Sooke Mobile Personal Training. Email him at sookepersonaltraining@gmail.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fitness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Open your eyes, people

Just Posted

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

The Saanich and Victoria police departments have joined forces to create the Integrated Canine Service. (VicPD video)
Saanich, Victoria K9 units combine forces

New Integrated Canine Service to serve Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt communities

A public health nurse administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Diane Sheldan at the Luther Court Society care home in Saanich, on Jan. 22, days before her 107th birthday. (Photo via Luther Court Society)
Saanich woman will mark 107th birthday days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Public health nurses administered first doses to all Luther Court Society care home residents

Dogs of Victoria. Top left, George stays cool. At top centre, Sam the Westie sits in the carved out stump of Beacon Hill Park. Top right is Sahara, a “tripawd,” on a section of beach along West Bay Marina, and bottom right is Stella, the unofficial mascot of Saanich emergency services. Bottom centre is Roxy atop Mount Wells and bottom left is Watson. (Photos from Oak Bay News Facebook page)
Molly is Oak Bay’s top dog name for 2020

All about Labradors and Labradoodles

The general growth of pickleball across North America has caused inevitable frictions with other sports and in the case of North Saanich, residents near the courts concerned about noise. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich looks into locking up pickleball courts after hours

Neighbour concerned about noise coming from courts questions idea

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Former Sooke resident Connie Isherwood died on Jan. 26. Isherwood was 101. She was the oldest praticing lawyer at the time of her death. (File - Black Press Media)
SOOKE HISTORY: Remembering a remarkable life

Connie Isherwood was Canada’s oldest practicing lawyer

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

This diorama was hung in the Bryant home on Grant Road in the 1950s, highlighting the art of taxidermy. (Sooke Region Museum)
CURATOR’S CORNER: Weird and wonderful artifacts at the Sooke Region Museum

Some peculiar items have been donated over the year

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

Most Read