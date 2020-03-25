Grocery store staff are working hard to keep the shelves stocked. (Nicole Crescnezi/News staff)

Sending thanks to community workers across Greater Victoria

Many are diligently helping society amidst COVID-19 fears

Thousands of health care workers continue to put themselves at risk to ensure broader public safety from the COVID-19 virus, and while their work should no-doubt be continuously recognized and praised, there are other heroes serving the public in this time of crisis who many may not recognize.

These pandemic wallflowers are there for you everyday, many working for minimum wage: the people stocking shelves in grocery stores, ensuring that all of your toilet paper and canned food demands are met. The attendants at gas stations, making sure you’re still fueled up enough to go to the grocery store or better yet, somewhere outdoors and away from crowds.

ALSO READ: Langford Costco limits number of shoppers in store at one time

The drivers operating transport trucks bringing goods like food and medical supplies across the border, even though the federal government has ruled it too dangerous for general citizens to travel.

The delivery drivers who bring food to people who don’t want to leave their homes; the Canada Post and delivery service staff still sorting your mail and making sure your Amazon Prime deadlines are met.

The cleaning staff at your office building, at BC Transit, and even on downtown streets making sure everything is as sanitized as it can be.

ALSO READ: Victoria distiller partners with body care store to make free hand sanitizer

The retail workers who make sure displays are still organized and products are still available for purchase, including those at local liquor stores (for those who are enjoying self-isolation with a glass of wine or two).

ALSO READ: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

And let’s not forget your local reporters. No, this is not just a self-gratifying tip of the hat to Black Press Media staff – but all journalists still heading out into the field to give you the latest updates on the COVID-19 situation, allowing you to be as informed as possible of the best choices you can make for yourself and your family (not to mention all the people behind newspaper production, including editors, sales representatives, paginators, printing press operators, delivery staff and newspaper carriers). O.K., let’s throw in TV anchors and radio jockeys, too.

In a time of anxiety and fear, it’s these kinds of essential figures – tiny cogs in a mighty machine – who are keeping society going.

Many thanks, and stay healthy.

