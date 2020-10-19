So many kind people in Sooke

I was lucky enough to meet not one but two kind-hearted individuals on Saturday.

It turns out that waiting for your teen to put gas in the car is not such a good idea. As I turned up Whiffin Spit Road, my car started to sputter. I turned the corner, and it ran out of gas.

MORE LETTERS

As I got out to push it further over, a truck stopped, and I met Russell. He drove me to work.

We had a heartfelt talk on the way about what a tough year it had been. He said, “We’ve got to help one another out.”

After work, I went to the gas station to borrow a jerrycan, but they were only selling them. So I decided to walk home and get mine.

A woman named Wynita overheard and asked if I’d like a ride home as she was going that way. I called my neighbour Laura for a ride, and when I came out, Wynita was back with a full jerrycan she had at home. It was so great because I hadn’t been able to find one in our garage.

Laura drove me to my car, and I went to fill my car and the jerrycan back up.

Sooke is genuinely a compassionate community, and I was lucky to receive so much help that day. It made my day so much easier and left me with a big smile. So proud to be a part of this community.

Kind people abound in Sooke. Thank you so much. I will carry the kindness forward for sure.

Patricia Lundquist

Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter