SUZUKI: True recovery means looking to the future, not the past

The longer we delay phasing out fossil fuels, the tougher it will become, writes David Suzuki

David Suzuki | Contributed

The global call for a just, green recovery from COVID-19 will require planning for the short and long term.

One immediate need is to stop subsidizing the polluting, climate-altering fossil fuel industry – other than to create opportunities for workers displaced by automation, market forces and now this pandemic.

That isn’t happening.

According to research by a consortium of 14 organizations on the Energy Policy Tracker website, Canada has pumped more than $12 billion into supporting the fossil fuel industry since the pandemic started, but only about $2 billion into clean energy. (More than $10 billion of the fossil fuel money is unconditional, whereas only about $260 million of the clean energy money is unconditional.)

That’s a wider gap than the G20 overall, with $165 billion for fossil fuels and $137 billion for clean energy.

The subsidies can be in the form of tax breaks, relaxed regulations and reporting requirements, direct investments in infrastructure like pipelines, and more.

It’s not that people running fossil fuel companies are having a tough time. Shareholders may be getting low returns, but many senior executives are being awarded millions of dollars in “performance-based” bonuses on top of their generous salaries.

It isn’t just about money and economics. Cleantech creates more and better jobs than the fossil fuel industry, and shifting support toward it can spark innovative solutions to the problems we’ve created by indiscriminately burning oil, coal and gas.

Bailing out an industry that should have started winding down decades ago is no way to build societal resilience in the face of climate, biodiversity and health crises.

Providing support for displaced workers is necessary, including to help people transition to other industries. Even funding a workforce to clean up some of the many orphaned oil and gas wells throughout the country – as the federal government is doing – is a start, although industry should be responsible.

As an International Institute for Sustainable Development report says, “There is also a need to support those who are unemployed, under-employed, or in precarious work situations.”

But pipeline subsidies, relaxed regulations and reporting requirements and tax breaks for industry shouldn’t be on the table. We need to move away from fossil fuels, not ensure their ubiquitous persistence.

When we see the money flowing to this outdated, destructive industry, and the lengths authorities here, in the U.S. and elsewhere go to crack down on land defenders and peaceful protesters while protecting fossil fuel infrastructure, it’s hard not to think industry has captured governments and other parts of society.

According to the Guardian, a recent U.S. investigation found large oil and gas companies, private utilities and financial institutions that bankroll fossil fuels are supporting police foundations, which raise money for training, weapons, equipment and surveillance technology throughout the U.S.

For decades, people have been saying, “We can’t get off fossil fuels overnight.” But unless we start now, we’ll run out of time.

Providing support for displaced workers is necessary, including to help people transition to other industries. Even funding a workforce to clean up some of the many orphaned oil and gas wells throughout the country – as the federal government is doing – is a start, although industry should be responsible.

MORE SUZUKI: Healthy forests mean healthy people

As an International Institute for Sustainable Development report says, “There is also a need to support those who are unemployed, under-employed, or in precarious work situations.”

But pipeline subsidies, relaxed regulations and reporting requirements and tax breaks for industry shouldn’t be on the table. We need to move away from fossil fuels, not ensure their ubiquitous persistence.

ALSO READ: Fund to be set up for ‘orphaned’ B.C. oil and gas wells

When we see the money flowing to this outdated, destructive industry, and the lengths authorities here, in the U.S. and elsewhere go to crack down on land defenders and peaceful protesters while protecting fossil fuel infrastructure, it’s hard not to think industry has captured governments and other parts of society.

According to the Guardian, a recent U.S. investigation found large oil and gas companies, private utilities and financial institutions that bankroll fossil fuels are supporting police foundations, which raise money for training, weapons, equipment and surveillance technology throughout the U.S.

For decades, people have been saying, “We can’t get off fossil fuels overnight.” But unless we start now, we’ll run out of time.

•••

Written by David Suzuki of the David Suzuki Foundation with contributions from Ian Hanington.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

David SuzukiOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Editorial: Mask wearing: innocuous advice has turned into polarizing war

Just Posted

UPDATED: Single lane traffic along West Sooke Road in Sooke after gas leak

Construction crews hit a gas line just before 10 a.m.

PHOTOS: Construction vehicle rolls down hill on West Shore

No one was injured in the incident

Inner Harbour statue vandalized with red paint

Motive for vandalism is unclear at this time

UPDATED: Police locate distinctive orange Cobra

Police thank public for helping locate hot rod

UPDATED: VicPD searching for man with a gun after two reports in Beacon Hill Park

Residents were asked to avoid the area on Thursday morning

VIDEO: Deer paddles through the ocean in Metchosin

Deer spotted swimming across Pedder Bay

VIDEO: Passing train caused brush fire along old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Fire extended between Northfield and Dorman roads

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Most Read