Think big, not small in this election

Reader says not voting means you will not have any say in how you are governed

There are some uninformed and immature responses to the idea of a provincial election this fall.

The timing of an election should not be the big issue; neither should it be one which your decision on whether to vote or who to vote for is made.

Andrew Weaver left the Green Party caucus, and that is when the confidence and supply agreement was breached.

Each of the provinces with a fixed election date also has a provision that the premier may advise the lieutenant-governor to call an election earlier than the fixed date.

We are privileged to vote and ought to vote responsibly. Not voting or voting to spite a candidate or party would hurt the rest of us. A careless or spiteful vote cancels the vote of someone who gave it a lot of thought and had an idea of what they want from their government.

Not voting means you will not have any say at all in how you are governed. Bad voting habits is likely to get us a lousy government.

Indeed, when the voting public is easily distracted by non-issues, there will be political games to distract them.

In this election, think big, not small, and cast your vote for the candidate or party you believe will serve you and the province best.

Heather Phillips

Sooke


Letter to the Editor

