Thoughts on being a disabled customer

I recently visited a small business in central Sooke. For other disabled patrons deciding whether to shop local or “go to town,” I relate my disgusting treatment, while in the store.

I waited outside the store for my turn – only one customer in-store at a time.

I then went in and tried to complete my business. My disability makes doing many tasks slow and impossible. After I took too long preparing my job, the clerk told me I would have to go outside on the bench so that she could allow more ambidextrous, quicker customers in the store. Of course, I left.

Save yourself the possible humiliation, save your business for larger, better managed, more considerate companies.

Of course, they blame the COVID rules, a common excuse, but in reality, I think with two employees on, one could have offered assistance to expedite my job.

Lenore Blight

Sooke



Letter to the Editor