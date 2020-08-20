Re: Blockade launched to save Vancouver Island old-growth (Online, Aug. 10)

A resident of Vancouver Island and the West Coast, our love of nature is best displayed in the magnificent giant trees.

The trees are irreplaceable once removed, taking with it opportunities for generational enjoyment, benefits, and deep history intricately woven in soil.

Being readily accessible within a couple of hours from Greater Victoria and other Southern Vancouver Island communities, this site can continue to offer recreational monetary returns for decades to come.

Yen Linh Trinh

Lake Cowichan



