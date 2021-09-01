Victim blaming disappointing

Re: Get a haircut, get a real job (Letters, Sept. 1)

I find it chilling that the writer manages to fit victim blaming, an outdated and inappropriate term for Indigenous peoples, stereotype profiling, and a lack of understanding of the significant role of peaceful acts of civil disobedience into such a brief letter.

It is also disappointing that the Sooke News Mirror would amplify such offensive remarks. They have no place in contemporary discourse, regardless of what side one claims to be on with this specific topic.

Jamie Drouin

Sooke


