Volunteer opportunities abound in Greater Victoria

Seniors Serving Seniors is in its 40th year supporting seniors in southern Vancouver Island. We currently need volunteers who can shop for groceries and deliver to frail and vulnerable seniors. We have all the Personal Protection Equipment you will need to mitigate any health risk in this time of COVID-19. To be involved in this fulfilling and essential service we require a criminal record check which can be done expediently online. Please email Vicki: ed@seniorsservingseniors.bc.ca, call: 250-413-3211 or visit www.seniorsservingseniors.bc.ca.

Victoria Community Resources Society – Are you interested in developing or furthering your communication and leadership skills? Do you want to round out your resume with a position that displays both leadership and service? Do you want to work with a diverse group of people to make a difference in other lives? If so, the Victoria Community Resource Society – providing residential and community support of adults living with diverse abilities – has a great opportunity for you to join our board of directors. Each board member contributes about five or six hours a month and we would welcome your initiative and energy. If you would like to learn more about this opportunity, please contact brian@vcrs.ca.

National Volunteer Week is April 19-25, marking a time to celebrate and thank Canada’s 12.7 million volunteers. This year’s theme is: “It’s time to applaud this country’s volunteers.” From coast to coast to coast, Canada’s volunteers work tirelessly to spur progress in their community, city and country. They give their time in support of causes and programs they believe in and ask for nothing in return. And for that, we owe them our thanks. At this challenging time, now more than ever, let’s roll out the red carpet and cheer them on.

Leadership Victoria is the hub for the development of amazing aspiring community leaders who seek to enact positive change in this beautiful city we call home. We are currently seeking applications for board membership from individuals passionate about community development. Do you consider yourself a social entrepreneur? This could be the outlet you have been looking for. We promise hands-on experiential learning that changes our participants and our community. Board members have the opportunity to be a driving force in the development of influential leaders in the community now and in the future. If you are looking to expand your personal network and connect with a wide array of influencers across Victoria, then we should talk. Please e-mail Leadership Victoria executive director Mark Crocker at executivedirector@leadershipvictoria.ca.

Volunteer Victoria – COVID-19 has, for now, interrupted and dramatically impacted our usual daily rhythms and routines. Out of necessity we have altered and changed the way in which we approach each day. However, one shining beacon that has not been affected during these days of uniqueness is the fact that our spirit of humanity, our sense of wanting to rally to support others at this time, has become stronger than ever. Coming together, united in times of severe adversity, is a characteristic of our civil society that shows a depth of humanity that is both courageous and most needed in support of us working through this together – safely and with the needs of the most vulnerable amongst us of paramount importance.

For those of you who may want to offer your support at this time, and for those of you who may need support at this time, Volunteer Victoria is hosting a volunteer registry. We seek individuals who wish to volunteer their time and skills in support of assisting those who are isolated, and people who are vulnerable at this time and are perhaps unable to take on certain tasks in support of their daily routine.

Details on the registry, and how you can get involved are online at volunteervictoria.bc.ca.

And those in need of a volunteer to offer some assistance at this time, please email George@volunteervictoria.bc.ca and we will do our best to match you with a volunteer on the registry.

