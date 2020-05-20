We are all in this together

Reader impressed how community has stepped up to help during coronavirus crisis

As I talk to people and various charities and volunteer groups throughout the community, I am incredibly impressed by how individuals and groups have stepped up to help their friends, neighbours and anyone in need throughout the community during the pandemic.

It confirms to me that Sooke is a compassionate community – kudos to everyone.

Especially significant is the temporary shelter for unhoused individuals at SEAPARC.

It is much more than a temporary shelter as a number of organizations and professionals are coming together to work with the individuals to meet their needs for moving ahead with their lives.

Unfortunately, there were some negative incidents there from people driving by the facility as well as some nasty comments on social media.

We can just ignore these issues and rationalize there will be some antagonism in every community.

But I think the people voicing their opposition really need some compassionate assistance to help allay their concerns. We will be facing hardships for some time to come, we are all in this together which means everyone.

Don Brown

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: KSM mine underwent ‘comprehensive, transparent peer-reviewed environmental assessment’

Just Posted

Sooke Fire Rescue gears up for wildfire season

Residents encouraged to clear area around home of combustible debris as wildfire season begins

Langford soccer club sells branded face masks to help feed those in need

Pacific FC works with local restaurants, City of Langford

Long weekend passengers down 80 per cent on main BC Ferries routes

Health minister says those staying home are helping province move into phase two

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Nearly 300 tickets issued to drivers in Greater Victoria

Western Lacrosse Association cancels season for Victoria Shamrocks

Mann Cup cancelled for 2020

Canadian snowpack gets thinner every decade: Environment Canada study

Much of what used to come down as snow now happens as rain

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

Reader’s Lens

Reader’s Lens Photographer Ashley Ensor snapped this photo of the Sooke Potholes.… Continue reading

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

Most Read