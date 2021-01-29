West Shore residents urged to commit to changing the future

It will take a movement of people committed to making life better for those affected by dementia

At the end of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month 2021, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. thanks the people of the West Shore for the role they play in changing the future for people living with dementia and their families across B.C.

While the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s vision is for a province where families on the dementia journey are welcomed, acknowledged and included – a truly dementia-friendly B.C. – the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on some of the issues facing families on the dementia journey, including social implications and the many challenges being experienced in long-term care.

Even under normal circumstances, the dementia journey can be incredibly isolating. This remains a difficult time for caregivers of people living with dementia, including many who are supporting people living in long-term care and are unable to stay connected as they have in the past.

Committing to finding ways to engage with the people in your life who live with the disease is an important part of a dementia-friendly future – but so is raising your voice and becoming an advocate for policies that reflect their needs.

Though Alzheimer’s Awareness Month ends in January, the work isn’t finished. We hope West Shore residents will remain committed to changing the future. We invite you to do this by registering and fundraising for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

Participants can raise funds to support Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services and walk their own way throughout May to honour people in their lives who have been affected by dementia. Then we will join together virtually on May 30 to celebrate the difference we’ve made. To learn more, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

Tara Spiers

Minds in Motion Coordinator, Greater Victoria

Alzheimer Society of B.C.

