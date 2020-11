A gold star to the workers who quickly repaired Whiffin Spit after a recent storm. A big thank you to Sooke council, who ordered this work.

The workers did a marvellous job building up the places the sea took out.

Whiffin Spit is a gem that we must save, for it is a place where not only you can exercise but where special friendships are made. It is accessible to all – the disabled and fit.

Lesley Griffiths

Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter