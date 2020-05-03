Why no curbside pick up for books?

Reader says not everyone has an appetite to sit in front of screen to feed their mind

They’re doing it in North Vancouver, Burns Lake and Coquitlam and in many other places across Canada. Sadly, the Vancouver Island Regional Library is not offering people curbside pick up of library materials.

While the VIRL, like other library systems, offers digital borrowing and streaming services, for some reason staff aren’t being rehired to safely deliver much-wanted library materials to patrons.

Not everyone has the means or appetite to sit in front of a screen to feed their mind. Being able to escape into a carefully chosen book is much-needed right now.

Shannon Moneo

Sooke


Letter to the Editor

