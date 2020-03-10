Why not treat shopping centre parking lot like a Formula 1 racetrack?

With practice, readers will experience some pleasure with their new skills, says letter writer

I’ve been reading in the Sooke News Mirror recently of the difficulty your readers are experiencing in negotiating the new car lanes at Evergreen Centre. I believe I may have a modest solution.

Those readers who follow the Formula One races will have noticed how the champion drivers take the sharp turns. Here’s what to do in the mall.

On entering the system and needing to take that sharp right, make sure your revs are high, not red-line, down shift smartly and turn your wheel sharp right and you will find yourself in line with liquor store entrance. Brake hard to avoid the Chardonnay display, keep your revs high and turn that wheel fast left. You are now on the straightaway to Western Foods, ignore the rude remarks of shoppers jumping to safety and brake firmly before the meat counter is, well, encountered and smoothly come to a safe stop.

With some practice, your driving readers will experience some pleasure with their new skills. I’m sure the maintenance crew will be able to remove the skid marks and paint residue on the concrete and, of course, the paramedics will relish this new potential.

Fred Whittaker

Sooke

Letter to the Editor