Why on earth are homeless here?

Reader says homeless shouldn’t be living in or near a park

Re: A few ‘unfortunate incidents’ mark homeless shelter operation, says mayor (News, Oct. 1)

One may be happy with just a “few incidents,” and only one discarded needle found in John Phillips Memorial Park, and ask a question: “If not there, where?”

Or one may ask: Why on earth here?

Why do we have these “clients” running in the park yelling obscenities, taking drugs, stealing, setting up camp in different places, and leaving garbage in the most beautiful city park?

These clients have no respect for other people or society who provide them with free shelter and meals. Why on earth should we do it? To feel good about ourselves?

Where do these clients deserve to be? As far from the civilized world and hard-working, law-abiding people as possible.

In the old times, those who broke the law or had mental problems were institutionalized. The system was dismantled, alas! But there’s still a lot of wilderness where they belong, not willing to live like decent people.

Nina Leshinskaya

Sooke


Letter to the Editor

