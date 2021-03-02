PHOTOS: It’s still looking a lot like Christmas in Ladysmith

Ladysmith’s famous Festival of Lights decorations are still up as of March 1, 2021. (Cole Schisler photo) A Christmas angel keeps watch over 1st Avenue. (Cole Schisler photo) Holiday displays, like this one above Salamander Books and the Wild Poppy Market will not be removed until COVID-19 restrictions lift. (Cole Schisler photo) Santa Claus came to town, and stayed to enjoy the spring weather above the Ladysmith Post Office. (Cole Schisler photo)

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ladysmith’s famous Festival of Lights rooftop displays are still up. The displays will remain until community transmission of the virus has ended, or the government relaxes COVID-19 restrictions.

Festival of Lights President, Alex Cook, said that groups of four to six volunteers have to work in close proximity to take the displays down.

“We can’t put crews up there right now,” Cook said. “We don’t want to be seen as breaking the rules by putting individuals in close proximity up there.”

Some of the seasonal displays like the streamers and tinsel across 1st Avenue have been removed and replaced with string lights. Many of the trees along 1st Avenue have had their lights removed as well, however trees that line the corners 1st Avenue’s intersections have been decorated with lights.

“We leave those lit up for summer,” Cook said.

It is uncertain when Festival of Lights volunteers will be able to remove the displays, but one certainty is that there will be a need for volunteer help. Anyone wanting to get involved is encouraged to visit: ladysmithfol.com/contact.

