PHOTOS: Where to see Christmas lights in Sooke

Helgesen Road Firwood Place The Sooke Road roundabout Steeple Chase Sunriver Way Riverstone Drive

One of the best parts of the holiday season is what appears to be the unmatched brilliance of light displays.

All over the Sooke Region, residents and businesses alike are decorating in high style.

And there are abundant opportunities to take everything in by car or a quiet stroll.

To help you find the magic in this tranquil season, we offer some of the region’s best light displays. Just fill a thermos with a hot beverage and head out into the night. You’re going to find plenty of lights out there.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas holidaySooke