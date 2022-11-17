Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf talk 2022 NFL season second half

NFL REPORT: Discussion includes Tom Brady talking about playing in the CFL

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL season progresses through its second half.

Discussion includes surprise teams – good and bad – a possible contract extension for Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke’s quest for an NFL gig, thoughts on Tom Brady ever coming to the CFL and some bonus Grey Cup predictions.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

NFLPodcastsPro sportsSeattle Seahawks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Author and columnist Jack Knox releases ‘Fortune Knox Once’

Just Posted

Sooke School District board trustee Ravi Parmar inside Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School during opening day on Nov. 14. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sooke School District sees near-record bump in student population

HeroWork hosts its big reveal of Victoria Cool Aid Society’s new and improved downtown community centre on Saturday (Nov. 12), which has been under construction since early August. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Cool Aid Society’s downtown Victoria community centre gets a new look

Saanich Inlet Protection Society based in Central Saanich is concerned that two resource projects on the Malahat side of the inlet threaten the ecology of the inlet, home to a wide variety of marine animals including octopus. (Brent Cooke/Submitted)
Concerns over resource projects span across Saanich Inlet

A black bear lumbers along the banks of the Sooke River. A wildlife advocate says that weather impacts bears’ behaviour because it affects their food source. (Contributed - Gary Schroyen)
Black bears need personal space as they prepare for winter, says wildlife advocate