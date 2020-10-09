FILE – A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

A virtual provincial election all candidates meeting for the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding is on Thursday (Oct. 15).

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, the West Shore Chamber of Commerce and the Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative hosts the online forum.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait is the meeting moderator.

The forum will employ a format not commonly seen at all-candidate meetings. Instead of engaging in a political debate, the candidates will be forwarded six pre-determined issues and present their visions for the future in a “non-confrontational way.”

The questions range from economic growth to affordable housing and climate change.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m., featuring New Democrat incumbent John Horgan, Liberal Kelly Darwin, Green Gord Baird and Community Party of B.C. candidate Tyson Strandlund.

Participants must register for the Zoom forum at www.westshore.bc.ca. The event will also be streamed on YouTube.

The provincial election is Oct. 24.

ALSO READ: B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: West Shore business owner, podcaster running in election under B.C. Liberal flag

Just Posted

Langford residents could be out of condo for weeks after balcony fire

Fire crews still investigating cause of Thursday evening blaze

Sooke Arts Council eyes new home for permanent gallery

Group considering space at new seniors complex

Chainsaw carver turns dead tree into stunning work of art

Historic tree at Malahat Farm sprouts new life

Last call for feedback on Victoria’s top mountain bike spot

Mount Work survey measures interest in Durrance Lake swimming, Hartland bike trails

Family of missing Beecher Bay woman chooses hope

Raymona Peter, 45, has been missing from Scia’new First Nation since Sept. 30

VIDEO: Greater Victoria woman gets stunning surprise of a free car

King’s Auto Sales and Cool Aid make woman’s day

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Most Read