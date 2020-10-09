Online all candidate meeting set for Thursday

FILE – A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)

A virtual provincial election all candidates meeting for the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding is on Thursday (Oct. 15).

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, the West Shore Chamber of Commerce and the Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative hosts the online forum.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait is the meeting moderator.

The forum will employ a format not commonly seen at all-candidate meetings. Instead of engaging in a political debate, the candidates will be forwarded six pre-determined issues and present their visions for the future in a “non-confrontational way.”

The questions range from economic growth to affordable housing and climate change.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m., featuring New Democrat incumbent John Horgan, Liberal Kelly Darwin, Green Gord Baird and Community Party of B.C. candidate Tyson Strandlund.

Participants must register for the Zoom forum at www.westshore.bc.ca. The event will also be streamed on YouTube.

The provincial election is Oct. 24.

