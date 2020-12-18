Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Today, Dec. 18, we’re asking you to put on a brave face in support of Make-A-Wish, and give hope to critically ill kids who put one on each day.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have joined forces to help make wishes come true for children facing life-threatening medical conditions. Join us in celebrating these heroes – big and small – during our virtual Grant A Wish Day.

Here’s how it works: By purchasing a pack of three masks designed and manufactured right here in B.C. for children, youth and adults, you’ll be supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

Purchase your trio mask set by clicking here.

Each year, the foundation receives hundreds of wish requests. Like many community organizations, Make-A-Wish is not immune to the ongoing pandemic, which has hindered fundraising opportunities in order to keep fellow Canadians safe.

The staff, volunteers and organizers that power the local Make-A-Wish have been working tirelessly to make dreams come true for dozens of children, including wishes such as:

  • A bedroom makeover
  • A gaming computer
  • A touchscreen laptop
  • A Surrey bike
  • Filming equipment
  • A kayak
  • An electric Bicycle
  • A Best Buy shopping spree
  • A Wacom drawing tablet
  • A playhouse
  • A hot tub
  • A travel Trailer

As the organization finalizes those wishes, there are still many children patiently waiting. Those wishes include trips to places such as Disney World, Dubai and Japan, as well as releasing sea turtles and attending teen tech camp at MIT.

For more details visit your local Black Press Media community news website, or braveface.ca.

Make-A-Wish

