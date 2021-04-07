An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

21 Vancouver Canucks players, 4 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

The source infection was acquired in a community setting and is a variant of concern

The Vancouver Canucks said 25 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday (April 7), the team physicians said that 21 players and four staff have been affected. Three of the 21 players are part of the team’s taxi squad and one additional player is considered to be a close contact.

The Canucks’ COVID outbreak began on March 31, when it forced the postponement of a March 31 game versus the Calgary Flames. At the time, there were just three positive COVID-19 test results.

Team Dr. Jim Bovard and infectious disease Dr. Josh Douglas said that the source infection is confirmed to be a variant of concern but that genome sequencing by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control will have to be completed before the exact type is known.

The team said that a Vancouver Coastal Health investigation and the club’s own contact tracing staff believe the source of the infection to be a single individual who was infected in a community setting. That setting has been identified by the health authority as a public exposure location.

“Rapid spread of infection throughout the team indicates a link between contacts and the primary case,” the doctors said.

Players and staff remain in quarantine.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak a ‘cautionary tale’: Dr. Bonnie Henry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanucksCoronavirusvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak a ‘cautionary tale’: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Just Posted

Real estate sales continue to boom in Greater Victoria, rising 35.9 per cent in March 2021 compared to February 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria real estate expert laments lack of government action on housing supply

Local real estate market remains white-hot, but dangers loom on the horizon

The video showcases a handful of individuals in honour of Autism Acceptance Month. (Video screenshot)
Amplifying autistic voices during World Autism Month

Darcy Nybo/Goldstream Gazette contributor April is Autism Acceptance Month and World Autism… Continue reading

RCMP say 20 Langford vehicles had tires slashed on Easter weekend. Black Press File Photo
Tires slashed on 20 Langford vehicles, West Shore RCMP seeks info and surveillance footage

Vehicles were damaged over Easter long weekend

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman Jessica James. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police searching for missing woman wanted on multiple warrants

Jessica James, 40, may have been seen near Stadacona Park in late March

Victoria police are asking for help locating high-risk missing woman, Shawna Buckles, who was last seen in early March. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police searching for high-risk missing woman, Shawna Buckles

Buckles, 34, last seen in Victoria in early March

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

RCMP say the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous claimed two lives. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Grandfather among two killed in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

WHL team identifies one victim as player’s grandfather

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate

The study, which federal officials monitored closely, was ended early with a change of government in Ontario

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Singh rejects more extreme NDP policy resolutions, like scrapping military

A resolution from the NDP’s Spadina-Fort York riding association commits to ‘phasing out’ the Canadian Armed Forces

Most Read