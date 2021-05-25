50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, British Columbians could be back to watching hockey, soccer and other sports in person with no limit on the number of spectators allowed

Provincial health officials set in motion a four-step restart plan Tuesday (May 25).

According to it, indoor fitness facilities are able to reopen Tuesday with mask-wearing and physical distancing, protocols in place prior to COVID-19 circuit breaker restrictions.

Low-intensity classes and outdoor practices and games are also able to resume without spectators.

Sports, gym changes expected in June

Starting June 15, B.C. residents will see changes as health officials expect more than 65 per cent of the province’s eligible population to be inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Indoor sports games are expected to resume along with high-intensity fitness classes – including martial arts, gymnastics, bodybuilding, dance and cheerleading classes.

Up to 50 people will also be able to attend sports games, whether outside or indoors.

Fourth and final phase

Spectator restrictions will be completely eradicated as early as Sept. 7 – if all goes as planned, and 70 per cent of B.C.’s eligible population is vaccinated.

“We have been on a long and tiring journey, and now we can start to chart our path forward to brighter days ahead,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“To be successful in this next phase of the pandemic, we need to keep COVID-19 low and slow.”



