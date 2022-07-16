Team Canada makes their entrance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast for the opening ceremony (DetailsGroup photo).

61 B.C. athletes to represent Team Canada at 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham

2022 Commonwealth games have B.C. born athletes gearing up for competition

B.C. athletes are heading to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month as they represent Team Canada 2022.

The Games, which first started in 1930, are expecting 54 countries and 18 territories to compete.

Almost 400 of Canada’s best athletes and coaches will be attending. Commonwealth athletes won 80 per cent of Canada’s medals at the 2020 Olympic Games, a news release said.

The competition happens July 28 through Aug 8.

B.C. athletes competing include:

  • David Johnson, 100m (T12), Victoria
  • Tristan Smyth 1500m/marathon (T54), Maple Ridge
  • Evan Dunfee, 10km Race Walk, Richmond
  • Jerome Blake, 4x100m Relay, Kelowna
  • Elizabeth Gleadle, Javelin, Vancouver
  • Christabel Nettey, Long Jump, Surrey
  • Lindsey Butterworth 800m, North Vancouver
  • John Gay 3000m Steeplechase, Kelowna
  • Nicole Bunyan, Squash, Victoria
  • Emma Skaug, Paratriathlon, Victoria
  • Magge Coles-Lyster, Women’s track endurance and Road Race, Maple Ridge
  • Riley Pickrell, Men’s Track Endurance and Road Race, Victoria
  • Kristen Tsai, Women’s Doubles Badminton, Vancouver
  • Leanne Chinery, Triples, Fours, Lawn Bowling, Victoria

Hammer Throw:

  • Adam Keenan, Victoria
  • Camryn Rogers, Richmond
  • Kaila Butler, Port Coquitlam
  • Ethan Katzberg, Nanaimo
  • Rowan Hamilton, Chilliwack

Rugby:

  • Nakisa Levale, Women’s Seven Rugby, Abbotsford
  • Anton Ngongo, Men’s Seven Rugby, Victoria
  • Jake Thiel, Men’s Seven Rugby, Abbotsford
  • Nick Allen, Men’s Seven Rugby, North Vancouver
  • Phil Berna, Men’s Seven Rugby, Vancouver
  • Lachlan Kratz, Men’s Seven Rugby, Victoria
  • Ciaran Breen, Men’s Seven Rugby, Victoria

Swimming and Diving:

  • Jeremy Bagshaw, 200metre freestyle and 4×200 freestyle relay Victoria
  • James Dergousoff, 50 and 100m, Christina Lake
  • Danielle Kisser, Paralympic Swimming, Delta.
  • Nicholas Bennet, Paralympic Swimming, Parksville
  • Renée Batalla 10m Diver, Victoria
  • Bryden Hattie 1m, 3m, 3m synchro Diver, Victoria

Weightlifting:

  • Ana Godinez Gonzalez, WW 62kg, Coquitlam
  • Justina Di Stasio, WW 76Kg, Burnaby
  • Darthe Capellan, FS 65 57kg, Coquitlam
  • Nishan Randhawa, FS 97kg, Abbotsford
  • Amar Dhesi, FS 125kg, Surrey

Mens Field Hockey:

  • Gavin Bains, FWD, Surrey
  • Fin Boothroyd, FWD, West Vancouver
  • Tristan Burgoyne, GK, Vancouver
  • Taylor Curran, DEF, Vancouver
  • Roopkanwar Dhillon, DEF, Surrey
  • Brendan Guraliuk, FWD, Tsawwassen
  • Manveer Jhamat, DEF, Abbotsford
  • Ethan McTavish, GK, North Vancouver
  • Balraj Panesar (C), DEF, Surrey
  • Matthew Sarmento, FWD, Vancouver
  • Oliver Scholfield, MID, Vancouver
  • Harbir Sidhu, MID, Victoria
  • Gurpreet Singh, FWD, Victoria
  • John Smythe (C), DEF, Vancouver

Womens Field Hockey:

  • Lexi, De Armond, DEF, Victoria
  • Grace Delmotte, FWD, North Vancouver
  • Sara Goodman, DEF, Duncan
  • Hannah Haughn, FWD, North Vancouver
  • Karli Johansen, DEF, North Vancouver
  • Chloe Walton, FWD, North Vancouver
  • Anna Mollenhaur, MID, Victoria
  • Audrey Sawers, MID, North Vancouver
  • Maddie Secco, FWD, Victoria
  • Natalie Sourisseau, MID, Kelowna

