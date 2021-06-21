Adult soccer returns to Sooke after pandemic layoff

Adult soccer is starting again in Sooke, with enhanced health and safety measures. Most adult teams have not played a game in more than 15 months due to the COVID pandemic.

Drop-in soccer is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the Fred Milne Turf.

Meanwhile, the Sooke Celtic, Sooke’s Division 3 men’s team in the Vancouver Island Soccer League, starts training in mid-August, with games expected to begin in September.

For more information, please call email Pete McKay at pmckay642@gmail.com.

The schedule for VISL games will be posted on the league’s website in late summer.



