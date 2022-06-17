Artistic swimmers splash down at Saanich Commonwealth Place

Victoria Artistic Swimming hosts first water show since 2019 on Sunday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Artistic swimming performances return to Commonwealth Place this weekend following a nearly three-year hiatus brought on by COVID-19.

Victoria Artistic Swimming will bring its first water show since 2019 to Saanich Commonwealth Place Sunday (June 19) from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Admission is by donation.

Club athletes, from new-to-the-sport Synchro Kids to masters-level athletes and national stream swimmers, will display the skills that have brought the team success at the provincial and national levels.

Club members had success at the provincial championships in February, with national stream athletes earning a gold medal in the highlight routine at last month’s national championships in Quebec City.

“The club’s provincial stream athletes dominated the podium both at Mabel Moran Provincial Qualifiers this year and at recent Jean Peters Provincials,” according to a release from Victoria Artistic Swimming.

“The club is proud of all of the athletes and coaches who, despite the hardships brought on by a global pandemic, were able to rise from these challenges and come out even stronger. They built character, developed grit and did it all while holding their breath – and at the same time smiling!

The club welcomes any kids who would like to try out the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming. For more information, visit victoriasynchro.com.

