B.C. cyclist claims third-best Canadian performance at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Alberta racer Alison Jackson was the overall winner, giving Canada its first win

Maggie Coles-Lyster finished in 68th place in her first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes race ever on April 8. (Anoukflesch/Special to The News)

Even halfway around the world, B.C. continues to be represented in the sport of cycling thanks to the efforts of Maggie Coles-Lyster, who recently competed in the Paris-Roubaix Femmes in France.

Five Canadian racers participated in this female division of the historic cobblestone street race.

Coles-Lyster achieved the third-best performance among Canadian female racers, finishing the 145.5-km race with a time of three hours, 54 minutes, and 17 seconds.

This was only 11 minutes and 21 seconds behind the fastest Canadian, Alison Jackson, who was the overall winner of the race, giving Canada its first Paris-Roubaix Femmes win ever.

As a member of the Zaaf Cycling Team, Coles-Lyster outperformed all of her teammates, finishing in 68th place, with her fellow Zaaf racer Debora Silvestri finishing just behind her in 69th place.

Here are the results for the Canadian racers in the Paris-Roubaix Femmes:

1 – Alison Jackson (Vermilion, Alta.), 03:42:56

39 – Simone Boilard (Quebec City, Que.), 03:44:41

68 – Maggie Coles-Lyster (Maple Ridge, B.C.), 03:54:17

OOT – Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Neuville, Que.), ran out of time

OOT – Sara Poidevin (Canmore, Alta.), ran out of time

Coles-Lyster will now be preparing for her next race on April 10, which will be the Ronde de Mouscron in Belgium.

