Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool scampers to the end zone en route to his first career NFL touchdown. (Pittsburgh Steelers Instagram)

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool made the highlight reels again and also re-wrote the history books, catching his first career National Football League touchdown earlier today (Sunday) against the Denver Broncos.

The 2016 Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, who most recently called Langley his home, grabbed a picture perfect pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter and went 84 yards for his first major in the big leagues.

The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Claypool’s first-ever touchdown catch is currently the longest touchdown play this season in the NFL. It’s also the longest scrimmage touchdown by a Canadian player in NFL history.

He caught three passes for 88 yards on the game. Claypool and the Steelers next take on the Houston Texans on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

abbotsfordFootballNational Football LeagueNFL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Patrick brothers who shaped modern hockey also tried, but failed, to remove violence

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP seeks video footage after homeowner interrupts Colwood break and enter

Police were called to 600-block of Stornoway Drive late Sunday

Charity tackling ‘weekend hunger gap’ bracing for tripling of students in need

Backpack Buddies was serving 1,300 students per week in March, by June that number doubled

BC Supreme Court tosses out application to stop work on Highlands quarry

Highlands District Community Association will not suffer irreparable harm if work begins, says judge

Island Sexual Health expanding physical space and workforce

Island Health looking to hire more health care workers for centre once expansion complete

Victoria council pushes for December byelection

City staff concerned with timeframe and planning needs prior to byelection

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

Most Read