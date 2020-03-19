Bantams lauded as ‘super classy’

The following letter was written to the Sooke Minor Hockey Association after the Sooke Thunderbirds bantam team played the Tri-Port (Port Hardy) Eagles in the Island final. Sooke lost the best-of-three series, but the team’s unselfish actions were admirable.

I just want the board to know that we were really touched to find out (after the games) that Sooke did a food and donation drive that they dropped off with Loonies for Loggers on their way up to play us.

On top of two great games, possibly two of the best matches we’ve had this season, they also showed themselves to be a super-classy team. We really enjoyed this team and want to make sure they are recognized for their generosity.

They also lined up for the banner presentation which we’ve never had happen before. Last year we were given the banner and sent off the ice without the other team staying on for it.

Tanya Spafford

TriPort Minor Hockey

