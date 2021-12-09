BCHL adopts use of Sporfie video review system

BCHL

After experimenting with video review at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack in late October, the BCHL Board of Governors has formally approved the use of it for regular season/playoff games.

But not every team in the league will be required to use it, according to a league news release sent out Thursday (Dec. 9) afternoon. Video review will be “for all teams that wish to adopt it,” the release reads.

The Chilliwack Chiefs are jumping on board right away. The Sporfie video system will be in place Saturday night when the Chiefs host the Cowichan Valley Capitals at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

As it debuts, only goals will be eligible for review. On-ice officials will grab an iPad at the scorekeeper’s box and use the Sporfie app to determine whether or not the puck entered the net and whether it was directed in with a kick or glove or high stick.

Goaltender interference will also be reviewable on scoring plays.

“We see this as another step towards modernizing our game and keeping pace with college and professional hockey,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “Over the next few years, we anticipate the majority of our facilities will be able to implement video review.”

