BCHL

BCHL pod season will end without playoffs

With COVID restrictions still hampering the league, the Fred Page Cup won’t be awarded in 2021

It felt like it took forever for the BCHL to fight through COVID restrictions to get a season in, and the league has now confirmed 2020-21 will end quietly without any playoffs.

Once the 16 participating teams (minus Wenatchee and Langley) play their final games, that’ll be it.

“Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in the province and the challenges that changing cohorts would have presented, the league determined it was not feasible to conduct a postseason,” the league announced in an April 27 news release.

The league’s championship trophy, the Fred Page Cup, will not be awarded in 2021 and traditional league awards will not be handed out either.

RELATED: BCHL submits notice to withdraw membership from CJHL

RELATED: BCHL stays tight-lipped about reasons for leaving CJHL

“Since we were shut down in November, our priority was to provide our athletes with an opportunity to showcase themselves to NCAA coaches and NHL scouts.” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “We are thrilled that we were able to reward our players for all of the hard work they put in during what was a difficult and challenging season. We look forward to returning to a more normal schedule next year and once again crowning a BCHL champion.”

All BCHL teams have between six and eight games left to play, with the Nanaimo Clippers and Alberni Valley Bulldogs facing off in the league’s final game on May 11.

There will be some recognition for the top teams and players from the POD season. The top team from each of the five pods (based on points or point percentage, if there’s a difference in the number of games played) will earn championship status. Individual awards will be given to the MVP, top defenceman, top goalie, top rookie and top scorer in each pod.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLchilliwack

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alligator crashes Toronto FC practice in Florida ahead of matchup with Cruz Azul

Just Posted

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Crash on Sooke Road sends one person to hospital in critical condition

A motorcycle and another vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon on Sooke Road at Luxton

Cascadia Seaweed Corp. chaired by Bill Collins, here seen enjoying a piece of sugar kelp in 2020, is part of a study nominated for the 2021 Keeling Curve Prize. The prize bearing the name of late Charles David Keeling, a scientist who charted the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Earth’s atmosphere since 1958 until his death in 2015, identifies and supports promising global warming solutions. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney company part of a global study to bend climate change curve

Oceans 2050 featuring Sidney’s Cascadia Seaweed Corp. in running for Keeling Curve Prize

Spencer Middle School doesn’t actually have a detailed dress code, but an email suggesting a connection between warm weather and code violations started an online storm. (Zoe Ducklow|News Staff)
‘Distractive’ clothing reminder leaves West Shore parents layering complaints

Dress code reminder sparks outrage among parents for being sexist

Brenna Barker, a 32-year-old Duncan woman, was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing a man in Langford Sunday morning after the two had only recently met. (Black Press Media file photo)
Duncan woman charged after allegedly stabbing Langford man shortly after they met

West Shore RCMP called to a Langford apartment early Sunday morning

(Black Press Media file photo)
Multi-home fire deemed arson by Saanich investigators

Detectives looking for dashcam footage from the area

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

An alligator walks across the Toronto FC practice field in Orlando, Florida on Monday April 26, 2021. Not that they needed a reminder that they're a long way from home, but Toronto FC players had an alligator crash their practice in Florida. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC-Eric Giacometti *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Alligator crashes Toronto FC practice in Florida ahead of matchup with Cruz Azul

Soccer team about to tangle with one of Mexico’s most storied sides

Most Read