The BCHL has postponed its regular season until 2021.

BCHL postpones regular season until new year

48 % of players are 19 or older, which means nearly half of the BCHL’s players are ineligible to practice with their team

The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) announced late Monday, Dec. 7, that the regular season will now be delayed until the New Year.

The fledging season got underway earlier this fall with some exhibition play among teams, including the Cranbrook Bucks, who are in their inaugural year.

However, pandemic conditions meant the cancellation of the balance of pre-season play, and the postponement of the start of the regular season itself.

“The recent order that was extended [Monday] by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) means that, as of now, BCHL players age 19 or older are not permitted to engage in any team activities, while players 18 or younger may participate in team activities under Phase 2 of viaSPORT BC’s return to play,” the BCHL said in a press release.

“As a result, the league has decided to delay the start of their 2020-21 regular season to the new year.”

Graham Fraser, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the BCHL, said for the past nine months the league had “done everything possible to do right by our players and the public.”

“Under our PHO-approved COVID-19 Safety Plan, we successfully trained and played exhibition games from September to November, completing 90 games without a transmission, but the current restrictions will not allow us to start our regular season in December.”

“We remain committed to exploring every option available to us to start our season safely and as soon as possible, including presenting the concept of a BCHL hub. We look forward to getting things going again in January with all of our players back on the ice.”

Almost 50 per cent of the league is currently made up of players 19 or older, which means nearly half of the BCHL’s players are currently ineligible to practice with their team under the order.

The BCHL has adhered to all travel restrictions imposed by the PHO and none of its players are traveling anywhere outside of their home arena. Despite that, the PHO has restricted 19 and 20-year-old players from practicing with their teams.

“We are disappointed that our 19 and 20-year-old players are not able to join their teammates in on-ice activities,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We are working diligently with BC Hockey, viaSPORT BC and the PHO to get our older players on the ice, but at the moment we must follow the PHO’s order as written.”

“While the current restrictions only directly affect athletes age 19 and up, there are unintended consequences for our younger players as well,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “Although they are still allowed on the ice, the fact remains that half of their teammates are not, which essentially means their teams and the league are forced to pause operations until restrictions are lifted.”

If current restrictions are extended beyond midnight on Jan. 8, the league will come together and make a decision on when play can resume.

The BCHL consists of 18 teams throughout B.C., and one in Washington State. That team, the Wenatchee Wild, opted out of the whole season.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Lions name coach Rick Campbell, football operations director Neil McEvoy co-GMs

Just Posted

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

Kris Hardy and Monique Seidler are pictured on their rental property on Murray Road. The District of Sooke say they can’t use a motorhome as a primary residence. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke family faces eviction by district for living in motorhome

Residential zoning bylaw prohibits people from living in RVs year-round

West Shore RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man dies after single-vehicle crash into tree in Langford

West Shore RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating Dec. 7 collision

Belmont Secondary School. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Comment taken out of context led to rumours of shooting threat at Belmont

Sooke School District has identified source, given all-clear for students to be in class

A vehicle is on fire on Malahat Drive Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Crews respond to vehicle fire on Malahat

Vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, says fire department

Humpback whales seen frolicking near Comox, Dec. 5. Photo courtesy Peter Hamilton/Lifeforce Ocean Friends
VIDEO: Half a dozen humpback whales have play day near Vancouver Island shoreline

Peter Hamilton, founder of Life Force Ocean Friends, submitted this video of… Continue reading

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. delays 2021 budget, moves to borrow more for COVID-19

$1,000 family benefit coming, online applications open Dec. 18

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds release 2021 airshow season, set to return to the Island for spring training

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP looking for witnesses to road rage incident near Chemainus

Driver shattered another vehicle’s window on highway on Nov. 24

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a multi-colour mural with hearts painted on it, in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Survey was taken at a time when B.C. was recording single-digit daily case numbers

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Most Read