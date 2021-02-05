BCHL

BCHL season delayed once more, but league still hopes to play

The junior A league isn’t ready to sink the season, which is now pushed back into March

The BCHL is pushing the start of its season back once again, but the junior A hockey league is not yet pulling the plug on 2020-21.

The provincial government announced the extension of health orders prohibiting large gatherings Friday morning (Feb. 5).

The BCHL responded by setting March as the new target. The league had hoped to begin regular season play next week had the news been better.

“We are disappointed that we are once again forced to delay the 2020-21 regular season, but we support the PHO (Provincial Health Office) in their efforts to protect the health and safety of British Columbians,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We continue to work closely with the PHO on how we can safely resume play. This includes potential pods in select BCHL cities throughout the province.”

Behind the scenes, the league has discussed having some sort of ‘bubble’ scenario, with Penticton the most likely host city.

BCHL teams will continue operating under viaSports’ phase-two protocols, which allow for individual on-ice skills and drills.

Most Read