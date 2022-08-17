Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return to Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the women's final in the Abierto of Zapopan tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)

Bouchard bounced quickly in return to singles tennis action

Former world #5 competing for first time in 17 months due to surgery and rehab

Back in the glory days of Genie’s Army, and being known more for her tennis skills than social media selfies or hanging with celebrities, a seemingly invincible Eugenie Bouchard was asked what superpower she’d wish for if she could have it.

Her answer was to be invisible.

Well, if you’re a fan of the Westmount, Que., native, you’re unhappy that wish sort of materialized during the first round of women’s singles at the Odlam Brown VanOpen on Tuesday where Bouchard was eliminated in 70 tidy minutes by Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-2.

Granted, it was the 28-year-old’s first taste of singles competition in 17 months due to surgery and rehab of her right shoulder. She looked rusty and uncertain at times, which is to be expected. But Hartono, who felt she “stumbled a bit” at the start, found her footing quickly and looked unstoppable on this day.

A former world No. 5, Bouchard was playing singles for the first time since losing in the first round of a tournament in Mexico in March 2021.

Bouchard became the first Canadian to advance to the singles final at a Grand Slam in 2014 when she lost in the final at Wimbledon to Petra Kvitova of Czechia, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic.

Since then, Bouchard has battled numerous injuries, including a concussion after a fall in a trainer’s room at the U.S. Open in September of 2015.

Bouchard is still alive in the women’s doubles draw, where she and 17-year-old partner Kayla Cross of London, Ont., will play American Asia Muhammad and Miyu Kato of Japan in the quarterfinals after outlasting the Italian combo of Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Sunday, 6-1, 6-7(3), 10-4.

In other women’s singles action of note, Priscilla Hon of Australia defeated Marina Stakusic of Montreal 6-3, 6-3.

Later Monday, Rebecca Marino of Vancouver, ranked sixth in the tournament at Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver, will play Emma Navarro of New York, while on the men’s side, Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver will play against Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves of Brazil.

RELATED: Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian history by reaching No. 4 in rankings

Tennis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Jason Heit: From the boxing ring to security for the stars

Just Posted

Drivers headed into Victoria on the Trans-Canada Highway face a detour after a Wednesday morning crash near Tillicum Road. (Black Press Media photo)
Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

A pair of baby birds remain in care after the two nestling house finches were found alone on the ground beside a deceased sibling. (BC SPCA Wild ARC/Facebook)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria wildlife volunteers celebrate pair of bird releases

The RAD Recreation Adapted Society is soon to become even more accessible thanks to its first gear shed, opening spring 2023 at Langford Lake thanks to the support of the City of Langford. (Courtesy RAD Recreation Adapted Society)
That’s RAD: Langford non-profit making the great outdoors accessible

Josh Heard hurdles a challenge from a C.S. Herediano defender during their CONCACAF round of 16 tie at Starlight Stadium on Aug. 16. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Pacific FC suffer tough loss in first-leg of CONCACAF tie