Lacrosse player Patrick Dodds, who got his start playing for the Saanich Tigers and the Victoria Shamrocks, will play for the Calgary Roughnecks in the upcoming National Lacrosse League season. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Lacrosse player Patrick Dodds, who got his start playing for the Saanich Tigers and the Victoria Shamrocks, will play for the Calgary Roughnecks in the upcoming National Lacrosse League season. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Calgary Roughnecks draft young Saanich lacrosse star for coming NLL season

Going pro at 19 is ‘surreal,’ says Patrick Dodds

Saanich-based lacrosse player Patrick Dodds, 19, will play for the Calgary Roughnecks, Alberta’s professional box lacrosse team.

During the Sept. 17 National Lacrosse League (NLL) draft entry, Dodds, a right-handed forward who’s been playing for nearly a decade, was selected during the second round – 21st overall.

Dodds played for the Victoria Shamrocks in 2019 and spent the early part of his lacrosse career with the Saanich Lacrosse Association and the Claremont Secondary team.

READ ALSO: Western Lacrosse Association cancels season for Victoria Shamrocks

Dodds was “fairly sure” he’d be chosen during the 2020 draft but didn’t know which team he’d end up on – though he was hoping to be selected by the Roughnecks as he admires many of the team’s players.

The Roughnecks are the team to beat so it was “surreal” to be selected by them, Dodds said, noting that Calgary is also close enough for his parents to come to watch him play.

Dodds’ father, Will, said eight other teams contacted his son before the draft but Calgary was the first choice. “I can’t believe that it’s happening,” said Will. He coached his son for several years before serving as the Saanich Lacrosse Association president and is now ready to be “just a fan.”

The 2020 season has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Dodds suspects that training camps will begin sometime in December.

READ ALSO: Saanich Tigers lacrosse players showcase skills in virtual passing video

Will said not only will Dodds be playing for the defending champions, but he’ll be teammates with “legends of the league” – a fact that hasn’t quite sunk in for the 19-year-old. For Dodds, it feels like just yesterday that he was too scared to get out of the car for Tyke-level lacrosse and now he’ll be bumping elbows with his lacrosse heroes and signing autographs.

He’d always planned to “go pro” but wasn’t expecting it to happen so soon. Most lacrosse players get drafted in their early 20s once they’ve completed junior play, Dodds said. He plans to continue to play for the Junior Shamrocks.

“It is great to see him land with a Canadian team fairly close to home so his family and fans can travel to watch him play,” said Andy Stuart, president of the Saanich Lacrosse Association.

READ ALSO: Saanich referee takes the floor at national box lacrosse championships

He added that seeing a local get drafted to the NLL will have a positive impact on young Saanich players – especially as many are feeling down with the 2020 season being cancelled.

Dodds plans to play professional lacrosse for as long as he can while also eventually working as a firefighter. To the up and coming players wanting to follow in his footsteps, he says to “make some friends, stick with it” and remember that while not everyone can make it big, “why can’t it be you?”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

LacrosseSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lacrosse player Patrick Dodds, 19, got his start playing for the Saanich Tigers in Braefoot Park and has now been drafted to the Calgary Roughnecks for the upcoming National Lacrosse League season. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Lacrosse player Patrick Dodds, 19, got his start playing for the Saanich Tigers in Braefoot Park and has now been drafted to the Calgary Roughnecks for the upcoming National Lacrosse League season. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
B.C. Lions, Canucks hype-man sidelined as sports move to fan-free play amid pandemic

Just Posted

Lacrosse player Patrick Dodds, 19, got his start playing for the Saanich Tigers in Braefoot Park and has now been drafted to the Calgary Roughnecks for the upcoming National Lacrosse League season. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Calgary Roughnecks draft young Saanich lacrosse star for coming NLL season

Going pro at 19 is ‘surreal,’ says Patrick Dodds

Nicole Abbott and her 10-month-old daughter, Ophelia, shown here at the Metchosin Fire Hall for the Halloween events last year. Residents are invited to a drive-through version this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore fire halls take pandemic-safe approach to Halloween

One spooky lane among three drive-thru features by firefighters

University of Victoria political expert and teaching professor in public administration Dr. Kimberly Speers said the NDP’s snap election only proved the strong base of support for the Greens. (Black Press Media file photo)
Provincial snap election ‘one of the worst losses’ for Liberals, says UVic political expert

NDP gain majority, B.C. Greens win first seat from mainland

Helping others, especially those struggling with mental health issues, keeps MOD Pizza owner Jim Hayden cooking. (RIck Stiebel/News Staff)
Langford pizza restaurant makes a difference one pie at a time

Lending a hand a key for MOD Pizza owner

A 1900s writing box found in Greater Victoria contained ink, photos and a letter addressed to Clara McCaubry dated October 14, 1898. (Photo courtesy Suzanne Hervieux)
Mysterious 1900s writing box finds a home among Saanich Archives

Wooden chest owned by early Saanich resident Clara Isabelle McCaubry

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Premier John Horgan during a press conference at the BC Transit corporate office following an announcement about new investments to improve transit for citizens in the province while in Victoria on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Trudeau congratulates Horgan on NDP’s election victory in British Columbia

Final count won’t be available for three weeks due to the record number of 525,000 ballots cast by mail

Comedic actor Seth Rogen, right, and business partner Evan Goldberg pose in this undated handout photo. When actor Seth Rogen was growing up and smoking cannabis in Vancouver, he recalls there was a constant cloud of shame around the substance that still lingers. Rogen is determined to change that. (Maarten de Boer ohoto)
Seth Rogen talks about fighting cannabis stigma, why pot should be as accepted as beer

‘I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years’

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

Record number of mail-in ballots may shift results

The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. More than 4.6 million people have arrived in Canada since the border closed last March and fewer than one-quarter of them were ordered to quarantine while the rest were deemed “essential” and exempted from quarantining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Majority of international travellers since March deemed ‘essential’, avoid quarantine

As of Oct. 20, 3.5 million travellers had been deemed essential, and another 1.1 million were considered non-essential

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

Most Read