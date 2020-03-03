The Camosun Chargers won the bronze medal at the 2020 PACWEST Provincial Championship on Saturday, Feb. 29. (Camosun Chargers/Twitter)

Camosun Chargers bring home bronze from basketball provincials

The team defeated the Okanagan Coyotes 84–70 in PACWEST bronze game

The Camosun College Chargers men’s basketball win the PACWEST provincials bronze medal for the second consecutive year. The team beat the Okanagan Coyotes 84-70 on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The team dominated the game with 25 points in the first quarter lead by star player Shaquille Maharaj shooting a game high of 31 points. At the end of the third quarter the Chargers were ahead 63-44 over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes struggled to catch up to the Chargers only scoring 11 points in the first quarter. But, started to do better in fourth quarter shooting 44 per cent from the field and 27 per cent from the three-point arch.

For head coach Scot Cuachon, this is the third medal the team has won in the PACWEST provincials since joining the team.

As the season closes, the team has four weeks before training starts for the new season in September. “For some guys this is the last game of their careers and you always want to end the season on a positive not and we were happy to do so,” Cuachon said.

