Camosun Chargers sweep their way to national men’s volleyball championship title

The Camosun Chargers men’s volleyball team celebrated a gold medal win at the Canadian College Athletic Association championships in Quebec on Sunday. Camosun defeated the host Titans de Limoilu 3-0 in the final match. (Photo courtesy of Marc Antoine Halle)

The Camosun Chargers men’s volleyball team are national champions!

The team went undefeated at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships in Quebec, winding up the tournament with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-21) sweep of the host Titans de Limoilu.

“I couldn’t be happier for every member of this team. Our players bought into the game plan and our execution was really exceptional,” said retiring Chargers head coach Charles Parkinson. “Each year we structure our seasonal plan so we peak at the right moment and this season it worked out perfectly. Going 3-0 in matches and winning nine straight sets at a national championship is a phenomenal accomplishment.”

Vitor Pereira was named Chargers player of the match for the final and earned the tournament most valuable player award. He and teammate Eduardo Bida, who both hail from Brazil, combined for 32 points and 25 kills in the gold medal match.

For the tournament, Bida was named to the first all-star team while Lorenz Vogel (Claremont Secondary) was named a second team all-star.

Camosun College president Lane Trotter also gave kudos to the team in a release.

“The hard work and dedication the athletes and coaches committed this season paid off in the biggest way,” he said. “On behalf of everyone at the college, congratulations Chargers!”

The Chargers defeated the Vancouver Island University Mariners 3-2 in the Pacific Western Athletic Association championship final earlier this month to advance to the CCAA national tournament.

