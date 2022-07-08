Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she shrugs off a tackle by Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium on April 30. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she shrugs off a tackle by Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium on April 30. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Canada women’s 15s face Italy in Langford on July 24

Game marks first of two summer matches in Canada

Canada’s women’s 15s team will be running out at Starlight Stadium on July 24 to take on Italy as they continue their preparations for this fall’s Rugby World Cup.

The game will be the first time the women’s 15s team has played at home in seven years.

The game is the first of two matches this summer, the second being against Wales in Halifax on Aug. 27.

“After lacking fixtures for our Senior 15s teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an exciting prospect for Canadian rugby fans across the country to watch our senior women’s and men’s teams in action on home soil,” Jamie Levchuk, interim CEO and managing director of revenue and fan engagement for Rugby Canada, said in a release.

The women’s 15s team most recently took part in the Pacific Four series against the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. Canada beat both the U.S. and Australia but lost to New Zealand. Canada is ranked third in the world and will have high hopes of winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, starting on Oct. 8.

READ MORE: Victoria born de Goede captains Canada women’s 15s to beat U.S. 36-5

ALSO READ: Women’s age grade rugby returning by 2023: Rugby Canada

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordLangfordrugbyRugby CanadaWest Shore

Previous story
Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in 1st round of NHL draft

Just Posted

Singer Maggie Martin has taken social media by storm with more than 3.5 million likes on TikTok. Her latest release Never Blue has been picked up by Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. (Contributed - Maggie Martin)
West Shore singer Maggie Martin racks up 3.5 million likes on TikTok

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia recently published a list of the region’s top crash intersections for 2021, and Sooke Road dominates the list. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
ICBC reveals worst Sooke intersections for crashes

The District of Sooke is installing a new 200-metre sanitary main on Church Road for the new Aragon Properties development over the next three to four weeks. (Contributed - District of Sooke)
More traffic delays expected in Sooke area

The latest figures from the Victoria Real Estate Board show home sales were down in June, while inventory and benchmark values climbed compared to both May and June 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria home sales cool in June