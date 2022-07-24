Sophia Schubert, of the United States, follows her ball after playing on the 5th hole during the last round of the Evian Championship women’s golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Sophia Schubert, of the United States, follows her ball after playing on the 5th hole during the last round of the Evian Championship women’s golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title

Henderson won by 1 stroke Sunday

Brooke Henderson rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win the Evian Championship by one stroke on Sunday after a wild final round, sealing her second major championship title.

The Canadian was soaked in champagne on the 18th green after her even-par round of 71 that saw her finish ahead of LPGA rookie Sophia Schubert on 17-under 267.

Henderson won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016 at the age of 18.

___

The Associated Press

READ ALSO: Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaGolfSports

Previous story
Seattle baseball success no surprise to Saanich-born Mariners coach

Just Posted

At the time of this photo in the late 1920s, the Vancouver Island Power Company had just finished rebuilding the flume that carried water from Diversion Dam. (Courtesy Sooke Region Museum)
SOOKE HISTORY: The Jordan River project that powered Victoria

An outage reported on BC Hydro’s site is showing nearly 2,000 customers without power Sunday (July 24). (BC Hydro/screenshot)
Car crash downs power for nearly 2,000 in Saanich

Chickpeas (pixabay photo).
Victoria company looks to unlock power of Canadian chickpeas for new plant-based products

Oak Bay dancer Julian Stark is headed for a prestigious dance school in London. (Courtesy Rhonda Stark)
Oak Bay dancer chases his dream all the way to prestigious UK school

Pop-up banner image ×