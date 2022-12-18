Jordan Pierre-Gilles, of Canada, skates during the men's 5,000 metre relay at a World Cup short track speedskating event Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kearns, Utah. The national men's relay team won gold for the third straight competition to lead Canada to a three-medal performance Sunday at a short-track speedskating World Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer

Canadian men’s relay team wins gold at short-track speedskating World Cup

Latest gold marks third in a series of wins

The national men’s relay team won gold for the third straight competition to lead Canada to a three-medal performance Sunday at a short-track speedskating World Cup.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., made a late pass in the entry of the final corner as Canada held off a Dutch team to finish first in six minutes 54.891 seconds.

Pascal Dion, William Dandjinou and Maxime Laoun, all from Montreal, joined Pierre-Gilles in the final. The Netherlands took silver in 6:54.935 and Japan was third in 6:55.648.

The Canadian women’s relay team raced to silver and Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., took silver in the men’s 1,000 metres.

Danaé Blais of Chateauguay, Que., Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., Moncton native Courtney Sarault and Renee Steenge of Brampton, Ont., were second in 4:13.564 behind South Korea (4:12.963). Hungary (4:16.299) took the bronze.

Dubois, who won silver in the 500 a day earlier, finished in 1:24.775. South Korea’s Ji Won Park won gold (1:24.573) and Poland’s Roberts Kruzbergs (1:24.917) picked up bronze.

The Canadian short-track team won 25 World Cup medals (11-10-4) over the first half of the season.

The squad will return to action in February with World Cup stops in Germany and the Netherlands.

The Canadian Press

Sports

