Canadian national men’s soccer team to play Trinidad and Tobago in Langford

Langford Mayor Stew Young, Canada Soccer national men’s team head coach John Herdman and Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend hold up a poster for the Canada versus Trinidad and Tobago soccer match to take place at Westhills Stadium on March 27. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Langford’s Westhills Stadium will host an international soccer game in March.

Canada Soccer’s national men’s team will face off against Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly match on March 27 as the Canadian side looks to improve the team’s chances of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Canadian head coach John Herdman, along with Canada Soccer’s chief marketing officer Sandra Gage and Pacific FC chief executive Rob Friend made the announcement on Friday morning at Westhills Stadium.

The Canadian men’s team is currently tanked 73rd in the world and seventh in the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). The top six CONCACAF teams after the June international window qualify for the Hex, a route to qualify for the World Cup. The top three teams in the Hex round qualify for the World Cup.

“I want us to make sure we just pack this place and give these players all the support they’re going to need to gather these points,” Herdman said.

Canada Soccer is looking to close the point gap between them and El Salvador, the team that is currently sixth in CONCACAF. The Canadian side says it currently has 1,332 points, with El Salvador at 1,346. Last July, the Canadians were 30 points behind El Salvador. Trinidad is currently 11th in CONCACAF.

Herdman said he was at Pacific FC’s opening day and is hoping for a similar atmosphere on March 27.

“It’s a real inspiration,” Herdman said. “I got to see the crowd that day, the crowd was phenomenal.”

Friend, also a former Canadian soccer player, said the March match is a must-see for fans.

“If you’re a proud Canadian you need to get out to this game and support this team,” Friend said. “We need to create a national team environment … it’s the World Cup we’re talking about.”

If Canada does not qualify for the Hex, the team will have to endure a more complicated path to the World Cup, competing in a second CONCACAF qualifying competition with the winner facing off against the fourth place finisher from the Hex.

The Canada versus Trinidad and Tobago game in Langford takes place during the March international window which runs March 23 to 31.

Tickets for the game will go on sale on Feb. 20.

-With files from The Canadian Press

